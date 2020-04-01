Bus HVAC Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
This report studies the global Bus HVAC Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bus HVAC Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The bus air conditioning system mainly consists of the condenser, evaporator, compressor, magnetic clutch, alternator, fresh air device, blower, fan, retnrn air grille, control panel, pipeline system and electric-controlled system.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Denso
Guchen Industry
MAHLE
Valeo
WABCO
Thermo King
Air International Thermal Systems
American Cooling Technology
Grayson Thermal Systems
Japanese Climate Systems
Carrier, Coachair
KONVEKTA
SUTRAK USA
Sidwal
Subros
Others
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Engine Powered HAVC
Electric Powered HAVC
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Coach
Inner City Bus
School Bus
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Bus HVAC Systems Market Research Report 2018
1 Bus HVAC Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bus HVAC Systems
1.2 Bus HVAC Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Engine Powered HAVC
1.2.4 Electric Powered HAVC
1.3 Global Bus HVAC Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Bus HVAC Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Coach
1.3.3 Inner City Bus
1.3.4 School Bus
1.4 Global Bus HVAC Systems Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bus HVAC Systems (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Bus HVAC Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Denso
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Denso Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Guchen Industry
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Guchen Industry Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 MAHLE
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 MAHLE Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Valeo
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Valeo Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 WABCO
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 WABCO Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Thermo King
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Thermo King Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Air International Thermal Systems
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Air International Thermal Systems Bus HVAC Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
