CAD CAM Dental Milling Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global CAD CAM Dental Milling market status and forecast, categorizes the global CAD CAM Dental Milling market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

This report mainly focused on dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine systems. CAD/CAM Milling Machine uses CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing), using rotary burs, to produce dental prostheses, including crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays and onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures (removable or fixed), etc.

The global average price of Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines is in the decreasing trend, from 31.9K USD/Unit in 2012 to 30.7 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines includes 4 Axis, 5 Axis and Other and the proportion of 5 Axis in 2016 is about 63%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share over 47% in 2016. Following Europe, United States is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share near of 30%.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Roland

Straumann

Zimmer

Zirkonzahn

Willemin-Macodel

Dentium

Amann Girrbach

imes-icore

DATRON

Schutz Dental

vhf camfacture

Yenadent

B&D Dental

INTERDENT d.o.o.

MECANUMERIC

CadBlu Dental

Bien-Air Dental

Reitel Feinwerktechnik

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

4 Axis

5 Axis

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Dental Clinic

Dental Lab

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Market Research Report 2018

1 CAD CAM Dental Milling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CAD CAM Dental Milling

1.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.3 Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Segment by Application

1.3.1 CAD CAM Dental Milling Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4 Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of CAD CAM Dental Milling (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Dentsply Sirona

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Dentsply Sirona CAD CAM Dental Milling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Ivoclar Vivadent

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Ivoclar Vivadent CAD CAM Dental Milling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Roland

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Roland CAD CAM Dental Milling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Straumann

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Straumann CAD CAM Dental Milling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Zimmer

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Zimmer CAD CAM Dental Milling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Zirkonzahn

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Zirkonzahn CAD CAM Dental Milling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Willemin-Macodel

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 CAD CAM Dental Milling Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Willemin-Macodel CAD CAM Dental Milling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

