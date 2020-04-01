Caffeine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Caffeine is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. Unlike many other psychoactive substances, it is legal and unregulated in nearly all parts of the world.

Caffeine is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. The types of caffeine mainly include synthesis caffeine and natural caffeine. Caffeine was widely used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

The caffeine industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 89% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe. In 2015, the global total production of caffeine is 34543 MT. China is the largest producer and its proportion of total global production exceeds 54%. India is the second producer of caffeine.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China, India and Europe, In China, like CSPC and Shandong Xinhua, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to India, Kudos Chemie Limited s has become the leader of Indian manufactures. BASF is the leading manufacture in Europe.

North America is the largest consumer of caffeine. In 2015, the consumption of caffeine is about 12572 MT in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 36%.

The global Caffeine market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Caffeine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Caffeine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Caffeine in these regions.

This report also studies the global Caffeine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

