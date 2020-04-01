Caffeine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Caffeine is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. The types of caffeine mainly include synthesis caffeine and natural caffeine. Caffeine was widely used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
CSPC
BASF
Shandong Xinhua
Kudos Chemie Limited
Aarti Healthcare
Zhongan Pharmaceutical
Jilin Shulan
Youhua Pharmaceutical
Spectrum Chemical
Bakul Group
Taj Pharmaceuticals
The caffeine industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 89% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe. In 2015, the global total production of caffeine is 34543 MT. China is the largest producer and its proportion of total global production exceeds 54%. India is the second producer of caffeine.
In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China, India and Europe, In China, like CSPC and Shandong Xinhua, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to India, Kudos Chemie Limited s has become the leader of Indian manufactures. BASF is the leading manufacture in Europe.
North America is the largest consumer of caffeine. In 2015, the consumption of caffeine is about 12572 MT in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 36%.
The global Caffeine market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Caffeine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Caffeine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Caffeine in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Caffeine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Caffeine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Synthesis Caffeine
Natural Caffeine
Market size by End User
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Caffeine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Caffeine market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Caffeine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Caffeine submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Caffeine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Caffeine Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Caffeine Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Synthesis Caffeine
1.4.3 Natural Caffeine
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Caffeine Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Food & Beverage
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 CSPC
11.1.1 CSPC Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 CSPC Caffeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 CSPC Caffeine Products Offered
11.1.5 CSPC Recent Development
11.2 BASF
11.2.1 BASF Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 BASF Caffeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 BASF Caffeine Products Offered
11.2.5 BASF Recent Development
11.3 Shandong Xinhua
11.3.1 Shandong Xinhua Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Shandong Xinhua Caffeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Shandong Xinhua Caffeine Products Offered
11.3.5 Shandong Xinhua Recent Development
11.4 Kudos Chemie Limited
11.4.1 Kudos Chemie Limited Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Kudos Chemie Limited Caffeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Kudos Chemie Limited Caffeine Products Offered
11.4.5 Kudos Chemie Limited Recent Development
11.5 Aarti Healthcare
11.5.1 Aarti Healthcare Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Aarti Healthcare Caffeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Aarti Healthcare Caffeine Products Offered
11.5.5 Aarti Healthcare Recent Development
11.6 Zhongan Pharmaceutical
11.6.1 Zhongan Pharmaceutical Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Zhongan Pharmaceutical Caffeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
Continued….
