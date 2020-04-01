Cancer Pain Market to See USD $7,545 million Worth by 2025: Growth Factors & Trends

The global cancer pain market generated $5,285 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7,545 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Cancer pain can be due to the disease condition itself or may be due to the associated treatments such as surgeries, chemotherapy, and other therapies. There is surge in the demand for cancer pain drugs owing to the growth in incidence of different forms of cancer, higher number of R&D studies to develop cancer pain therapeutics, and increase in adoption of cancer pain drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population and wide availability of cancer pain drugs further drive the market growth. However, adverse effects associated with cancer pain are projected to impede the market growth.

The global cancer pain market is segmented based on drug type, disease indication, and region. Based on drug type, the market is classified into opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers. According to the disease indication, the market is categorized into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).

Cancer Pain Key Market Segments:

By Drug Type

Opioids

Non-Opioids

Nerve Blockers

By Application

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Grunenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co, Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

Mundipharma International Limited

Orexo AB

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain(These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Eli Lilly and Company

Galena Biopharma

Kyowa Kirin International plc

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefit

1.3 Key market segment

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO prospective

2.2 Market beyond: what to expect by 2025

2.2.1 Moderate growth scenario

2.2.2 Rapid growth scenario

2.2.3 Diminishing growth scenario

CHAPTER 4: CANCER PAIN MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Opioids

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Morphine

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Fentanyl

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Others

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Non-opioids

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Acetaminophen

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Nerve blockers

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CANCER PAIN MARKET, BY DISEASE INDICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Lung cancer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Colorectal cancer

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Breast cancer

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Prostate cancer

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Blood cancer

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country

