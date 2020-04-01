Colorants 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.46% and Forecast to 2021

Colorants are specialty chemicals added in plastics and other substances to impart color. Colorants are used in various applications such as painting, printing, coloring materials like plastics, and foods. Colorants are classified as organic and inorganic. Organic colorants are made of carbon atoms and carbon-based molecules. Most organic colorants are soluble dyes. Pigments that are derived from mineral compounds are known as inorganic colorants. Minerals that are used in inorganic colorants are oxides or sulfides of one or more than one metals.

The analysts forecast the global colorants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global colorants market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Colorants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Clariant

• Huntsman International

• BASF

• Cabot Corporation

• PolyOne

• DIC CORPORATION

Other prominent vendors

• Ampacet Corporation

• Schulman

• Archroma

• Atul

• Flint Group

• Heubach Color

• Holland Colours

• Solvay

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries

• LANXESS

• Chromatech Incorporated

• DuPont

• DyStar

• Ferro Corporation

• Greenville colorants

Market driver

• Increasing demand for plastics

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

Market trend

• Increasing demand for color shades in cosmetic industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Pigments – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Dyes – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Color concentrates – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Masterbatches – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Textile – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Personal care – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Food – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Paints and coatings – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Plastics – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Printing – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

• Geographical segmentation

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing demand for color shades in cosmetic industry

• Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages

• Recycling of plastics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Major market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

