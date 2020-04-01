Commercial Telematics Market Growth Forecast Shows USD $144,440.7 million Revenue by 2030

Commercial telematics refer to the use of telematics systems in commercial vehicles by the fleet management companies, automobile insurance companies, and others. By using communication enabled device, telematics systems can store, receive, and send information, which can be used to control remote objects and manage resources such as individual cars or a fleet of cars. GPS tracking devices and vehicle diagnostics systems help transmit information to and from the vehicle’s computer system.

The commercial telematics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

The global commercial telematics market is segmented based on solution type, application, end user, and region. By solution type, the market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of application, it is segregated into solutions and services. By end-market, it is fragmented into transportation & logistics, insurance, healthcare, media & entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the commercial telematics market include Cartrack, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., Microlise, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, Zonar Systems, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global commercial telematics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Commercial Telematics Key Market Segments:

By Solution Type

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application

Solutions

Services

By End-user

Transportation and Logistics

Insurance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Vehicle manufacturers/dealers

Government agencies

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Table of content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefit

1.3 Key market segment

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO prospective

2.2 Market beyond: what to expect by 2030

2.2.1 Moderate growth scenario

2.2.2 Rapid growth scenario

2.2.3 Diminishing growth scenario

