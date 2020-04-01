COMPOSITE MATERIALS IN THE WIND ENERGY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy market status and forecast, categorizes the global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Wind turbine composite materials refer to the composite materials used for making wind turbines. Composite materials are the materials that are made of two or more materials with different chemical and physical properties. These materials when combined produce a different material with properties different from the individual materials. Composites are made using various fibers such as carbon and glass fibers. The different resins such as epoxy, polyester, polyurethane and vinyl ester are used in making these composites.

Among the various types of wind turbine composite materials, fiber composite materials held the largest share in the global market in 2017.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3257661-global-composite-materials-in-the-wind-energy-market-research-report-2018

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cytec Solvay

Toray Industries

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Hexcel

Teijin

TPI

Molded Fiber Glass

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fiber

Resin

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Wind Blade

Nacelle

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3257661-global-composite-materials-in-the-wind-energy-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Market Research Report 2018

1 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy

1.2 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Fiber

1.2.4 Resin

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Wind Blade

1.3.3 Nacelle

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 25 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Composite Materials in the Wind Energy (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Cytec Solvay

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Cytec Solvay Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Toray Industries

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Toray Industries Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hexcel

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hexcel Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Teijin

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Teijin Composite Materials in the Wind Energy Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com