Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Size 2019-2026 Segment by Machinery Types- Lathe, Milling, Laser, Grinding, Welding and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amada

Fanuc

DMG Mori

DMTG

Haas Automation

SMTCL

Hurco

Yamazaki Mazak

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine

1.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lathe Machines

1.2.3 Milling Machines

1.2.4 Laser Machines

1.2.5 Grinding Machines

1.2.6 Welding Machines

1.2.7 Winding Machines

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Construction Equipment

1.3.5 Power & Energy

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production

3.5.1 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Business

7.1 Amada

7.1.1 Amada Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amada Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fanuc

7.2.1 Fanuc Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fanuc Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DMG Mori

7.3.1 DMG Mori Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DMG Mori Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DMTG

7.4.1 DMTG Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DMTG Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Haas Automation

7.5.1 Haas Automation Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Haas Automation Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SMTCL

7.6.1 SMTCL Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SMTCL Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hurco

7.7.1 Hurco Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hurco Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yamazaki Mazak

7.8.1 Yamazaki Mazak Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yamazaki Mazak Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine

8.4 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Distributors List

9.3 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Forecast

11.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

