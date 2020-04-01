CONTRACT CATERINGS MARKET STATUS, TRENDS, SHARE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TYPE, APPLICATION AND FORECAST 2023
Contract caterings are legal agreements entered into between the client and caterer to supply food and refreshments in the workplace, for a specified period. Clients select the contract style that suits; their organisation’s requirements, style of food, employee expectations, working environment, location, catering competition and catering policy. The type of catering contract will usually be specified to the contractor in the catering tender process.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Contract Caterings will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Contract Caterings market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Caterings market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Wedding Services Catering
Corporate Catering
Others
Segmentation by application:
Industry
Education
Hospitals
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Compass Group
Sodexo Group
Elior Group
Aramark
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Contract Caterings market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Contract Caterings market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Contract Caterings players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Contract Caterings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
