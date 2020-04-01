Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2015 to 2021

Decubitus ulcer or pressure ulcer is an open wound on the skin. Decubitus ulcer occurs due to the breakdown of skin and underlying tissues through excessive pressure on an area of the skin. Some of the symptoms of decubitus ulcer are redness of the skin that worsens with time, and blisters on the area and then an open sore. Decubitus ulcers commonly occur on the elbows, back of the head, buttocks, heels, shoulders, hips, ankles, and back. Increasing incidences of decubitus ulcers and technological advancements in decubitus ulcer treatment products are some of the major factors driving the decubitus ulcer treatment market. Diagnosis of decubitus ulcer is based on clinical evaluation and nutritional assessment. Treatments for decubitus ulcer include pressure reduction, direct ulcer care, management of pain and control of infection, assessment of nutritional needs, and adjunctive therapy or surgery. Some of the required preventions include identification of high-risk patients, repositioning, conscientious skincare and hygiene, and avoidance of immobilization. On the basis of product, the decubitus ulcer treatment products market can be segmented into air fluidized beds, foam mattresses, alternative air pressure mattresses, low air loss beds, local area support products, and other full support products.

North America has the largest market for decubitus ulcer treatment products due to largest incidence of pressure ulcer, improved healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements in this region. The North America decubitus ulcer treatment products market is followed by Europe. Asia is expected to witness high growth rate in the decubitus ulcer treatment products market in the next few years due to increasing demand for improved healthcare facilities, rise in awareness regarding pressure ulcer treatment products, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing patient population in the region.

Increasing incidences of decubitus ulcer, technological advancements, increasing aging population, government initiatives, and development of imagine technologies to enable early detection of ulcer are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the market for decubitus ulcer treatment products. In addition, growing incidences of chronic diseases and rise in awareness regarding the availability of decubitus ulcer treatment products are expected to drive the market for decubitus ulcer treatment products. However, high price of pressure ulcer relief products and economic downturn are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global decubitus ulcer treatment products market.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3796

Growing population and economies in developing countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth of the decubitus ulcer treatment products market in Asia. In addition, innovations along with technological advancements, growing awareness regarding decubitus ulcer treatment products, rise in incidences of chronic disorders, and introduction of cost-effective pressure ulcer treatment products are expected to create new opportunities for the global decubitus ulcer treatment products market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rising number of collaborations and partnerships, and product launches are some of the latest trends in the global decubitus ulcer treatment products market. Some of the major companies operating in the global decubitus ulcer treatment products market are Gaymar Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Inc., Graham-Field Health Products, Inc., and Hill-Rom Company, Inc. In addition, other companies operating in the global decubitus ulcer treatment products market include Spenco Medical, Corp., ROHO, Inc., James Consolidated, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., and Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.