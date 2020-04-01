Defibrillator Industry in 2019 by Annual Market Overview

“Global Defibrillator Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Defibrillator Market.

Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body’s natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.

Scope of the Report:

Over the past decade, the global defibrillator industry has witnessed remarkable growth. And it is forecasted that the market will continue to grow at a speed over 5% in the following decade. The major drivers for the market include the development of technologically advanced defibrillators, rapid growth in the aging population with high risk of target diseases, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, growing focus of public and private organizations and key market players toward public access defibrillation, and increasing number of training and awareness programs across the globe.

Currently, North America is the largest market of defibrillator worldwide, owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Europe is the second largest market, and followed by Asia Pacific.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 65% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Medtronic, St. Jude, Medical, Boston Scientific, Biotronik and Physio-Control.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators and external defibrillators are the two main products segments of defibrillator. ICD was the largest product segment. The possibility of remote patient monitoring by the utility of this device, is a major driver of the segment. New generation ICD with the bi-functional capability of preventing cardiac arrest along with performing the role of a pacemaker are expected to enhance sales volume of the device. External defibrillators are the second largest product segment. The ability of the device to diagnose early onset of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular defibrillation is expected to promote their demand.

Although sales of defibrillator brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the defibrillator field.

Chapter 1, to describe Defibrillator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Defibrillator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Defibrillator in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Defibrillator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Defibrillator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Defibrillator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Defibrillator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

