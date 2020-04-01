Derivatives 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14% and Forecast to 2021

Market forecast and growth drivers for the global derivatives market until 2019. Market segmentation by exchange traded derivatives, semi-annual OTC derivatives, and triennial OTC derivatives. The market shares for North America, APAC, and Europe are also provided in this report. The report includes an analysis of the leading market vendors such as ANZ, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Nomura, and Societe Generale.

Market outlook of derivatives

The top vendors in this market are focusing on the supervision of the financial systems and identifying cross-border systemic risks so that there can be transparency in the system to bring in potential investors to invest in the market over the forecast period. Technavio’s market research analysts predict a market growth rate of over 14% over the next four years.

Innovative products like volatility index derivatives are gaining a lot of importance in the Europe and the US. The markets like equity, commodity, and currency would be bullish during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of trade volumes. Due to long-term interest rate options and single stock derivatives the revenue generation is expected to be more in the currency and commodity derivatives market during the forecast period.

Research scope and segmentation of the global derivatives market

To calculate the market size, analysts have considered the three types of derivatives market:

• Exchange traded derivatives

• Semi-annual OTC derivatives

• Triennial OTC derivatives

The foreign exchange turnover was around USD 6 trillion at the end of 2014 which is an all-time high. Many investors have tried to diversify their portfolio into riskier assets like international equities and local currency emerging market bonds. Therefore, as investors are more focused on rebalancing their portfolios more frequently, it has led to the increasing need to trade in foreign exchange in large quantities. This trend is likely to boom the global derivatives market through 2019.

Geographical segmentation of the global derivatives market

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Others

North America has the highest market share for derivatives trading. The top vendor offerings include protection from market spikes, short-term expirations, opportunities in flat markets, and regulated exchange solutions over the forecast period.

Looking at the market demand, the North American Derivatives Exchange has released an advanced trading platform that makes trading faster through a single window where they can view all charts and quotes.

Key vendors

• ANZ

• BNP Paribas

• Deutsche Bank

• Goldman Sachs

• J.P. Morgan

• Nomura

• Societe Generale

The other prominent vendors of this market are Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and SunTrust Bank.

Key questions answered in the report

• Market share analysis of the key vendors of the global derivatives market?

• What are the key factors driving the global derivatives market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global derivatives market?

• What are the various opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global derivatives market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares for EMEA, APAC, and Americas?

• Key outcome of the five forces analysis on the global derivatives market?

• Growth forecast of the global derivatives market until 2019?

