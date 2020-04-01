Development Trends: Global IV Bag Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2027

The Report IV Bag Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Integrity and high performance quality are necessary features for products supplied in the parenteral packaging market. The global IV bags market has emerged as a key market segment in the parenteral packaging market and is marked by supply of plastic materials used for intravenous therapy with principal application in hospital care. Patients suffering with diarrhea and fever are prone to experience low electrolyte levels, which causes moderate or severe case of dehydration, especially in children. IV bags are used in intravenous therapy for curing or rehydrating the patient. IV bags are also useful for delivering medications and for blood transfusion directly to veins.

Global IV Bag Market: Market Drivers

IV bag costs around US$ 1, while alternative products such as infusion pumps costs around US$ 2300. Easy availability and affordability of IV bags have made it a widely preferred parenteral packaging solution. Significant number of countries across the globe have limited capacity in terms of procuring infusion pumps for intravenous therapy, due to which the demand for IV bags is strengthening globally.

The need for blood storage is another important factor driving the demand for IV bags market, as blood stored in the IV bags can be important for saving the life of a patient during critical time. The extensive use of IV bags for delivering the medications to a patient directly to the veins is another factor influencing the demand for the IV bags market. The increasing penetration of the medical facilities in underdeveloped areas of many countries is expected to provide opportunities to IV bag market over the forecast period. In the backdrop of the ability of the IV bags to meet storage, transportation, sterilization, and handling requirements the demand for IV bags market is expected to move vertically upwards.

Global IV Bag Market: Market Restraints

The risk of infection and collapsing of veins due to the needle being attached for a longer period is a concern of many authorities which may hamper the IV bags market. The improper monitoring of the intravenous therapy can also cause the nutrient imbalance in the patient body. The presence of substitute of IV bags such as plastic bottles, glass bottles, and infusion pumps to control the flow of the solution into the veins can resist the growth of the IV bags market. IV bags are commonly manufactured of the standard size of 1 liter, and children cannot be exposed to such large size of a solution of electrolyte. So in developing countries where patient to staff ratio is extremely small IV bags market may not have future growth, especially if there is some technological development which is as cheap as IV bags. However, the replacement of PVC material with eco-friendly materials could provide product development opportunities into the IV bags market.

Global IV Bag Market: Market Segmentation

IV bag market can be segmented by the type of material used and by the end use and by capacity.

Based on the type of material used, IV bag market can be segmented into:

PVC

Ethylene vinyl acetate

Polypropylene

Copolyester ether

Based on the type of end use, IV bag market can be segmented into:

To correct electrolyte imbalances

To deliver medications

Blood transfusions

Blood Storage

Based on the size, IV bag market can be segmented into:

0 – 250 ml

250 – 500 ml

500 – 1000 ml

Global IV Bag Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global IV bag market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America is expected to lead the IV bags market over the forecast period due to its wide scope in the healthcare sector, particularly due to the high rate of obesity in the region. IV bags market is anticipated to register rapid growth in APEJ region over the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of medical facilities in the rural areas, densely populated areas, increased awareness and demand for healthy life. The growth for IV bags market in Eastern and Western Europe in expected to be remain moderate over the forecast period.

Global IV Bag Market: Key Players:

Some key players of IV bag market are Mountainside Medical Equipment, Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., Renolit, Angiplast Pvt. Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc., Baxter, Sippex IV bag, Wipak Group Management, B. Braun Medical Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Guangdong lejin medicine Co.,Ltd, Fresenius Kabi Group.

