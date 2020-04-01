Discrete Semiconductors 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.61% and Forecast to 2021
A semiconductor device that is not bifurcated into different functional components and performs an elementary electronic function is known as a discrete semiconductor. Untill 2014, the the market generated the majority of its revenue from APAC owing to the growing number of players and increased demand for discrete semiconductors within this region. Countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea were the key contributors in APAC. APAC was followed by EMEA and the Americas.
The analysts forecast the global discrete semiconductors market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% in terms of revenue over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global discrete semiconductors market during 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of discrete semiconductor devices worldwide. However, while calculating the market size, the report does not take into consideration the following:
• Support services that are offered for discrete semiconductors
• Aftermarket sales or service of discrete semiconductors
The market has been segmented on the basis of the following:
• Sectorial applications (automotive, ICT, industrial (manufacturing), and consumer electronics)
• Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA)
In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the global discrete semiconductors market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that will shape the future of the market.
Key vendors
• Fairchild Semiconductor
• Infineon Technologies
• NXP Semiconductor
• ON Semiconductor
• ROHM Semiconductor
• STMicroelectronics
• Toshiba
• Vishay
Other prominent vendors
• ABB
• Cree
• Freescale Semiconductor
• Microsemi
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Renesas Electronics
• Rockwell Automation
• Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC)
• Texas Instruments
Key market driver
• Demand for hybrid and electric vehicles
Key market driver
Key market challenge
• High cost of discrete power semiconductor devices
Key market challenge
Key market trend
• Emergence of high-powered electronic devices
Key market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 in terms of revenue and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Product offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
Semiconductor industry PEST analysis
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Technology landscape
Discrete semiconductor devices
Global semiconductor market overview
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
Global discrete semiconductors market by application
Global discrete semiconductors market in the automotive sector
Global discrete semiconductors market in the ICT sector
Global discrete semiconductors market in the industrial sector
Global discrete semiconductors market in the consumer electronics sector
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global discrete semiconductors market by region
Global discrete semiconductors market in the Americas
Global discrete semiconductors market in APAC
Global discrete semiconductors market in EMEA
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Key vendors
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
Fairchild Semiconductor
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor
ROHM
STMicroelectronics
Toshiba Semiconductor
Vishay
..…..Continued
