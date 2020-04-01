Discrete Semiconductors 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.61% and Forecast to 2021

A semiconductor device that is not bifurcated into different functional components and performs an elementary electronic function is known as a discrete semiconductor. Untill 2014, the the market generated the majority of its revenue from APAC owing to the growing number of players and increased demand for discrete semiconductors within this region. Countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea were the key contributors in APAC. APAC was followed by EMEA and the Americas.

The analysts forecast the global discrete semiconductors market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% in terms of revenue over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global discrete semiconductors market during 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of discrete semiconductor devices worldwide. However, while calculating the market size, the report does not take into consideration the following:

• Support services that are offered for discrete semiconductors

• Aftermarket sales or service of discrete semiconductors

The market has been segmented on the basis of the following:

• Sectorial applications (automotive, ICT, industrial (manufacturing), and consumer electronics)

• Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/214790-global-discrete-semiconductors-market-2015-2019

In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the global discrete semiconductors market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that will shape the future of the market.

Key vendors

• Fairchild Semiconductor

• Infineon Technologies

• NXP Semiconductor

• ON Semiconductor

• ROHM Semiconductor

• STMicroelectronics

• Toshiba

• Vishay

Other prominent vendors

• ABB

• Cree

• Freescale Semiconductor

• Microsemi

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Renesas Electronics

• Rockwell Automation

• Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC)

• Texas Instruments

Key market driver

• Demand for hybrid and electric vehicles

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market challenge

• High cost of discrete power semiconductor devices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market trend

• Emergence of high-powered electronic devices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 in terms of revenue and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/214790-global-discrete-semiconductors-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Product offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

Semiconductor industry PEST analysis

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Technology landscape

Discrete semiconductor devices

Global semiconductor market overview

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Global discrete semiconductors market by application

Global discrete semiconductors market in the automotive sector

Global discrete semiconductors market in the ICT sector

Global discrete semiconductors market in the industrial sector

Global discrete semiconductors market in the consumer electronics sector

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global discrete semiconductors market by region

Global discrete semiconductors market in the Americas

Global discrete semiconductors market in APAC

Global discrete semiconductors market in EMEA

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Key vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

Fairchild Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

ROHM

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Semiconductor

Vishay

..…..Continued