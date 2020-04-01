Endoscopy Device Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development by Regions to 2025
An endoscopy is a procedure that allows physicians or surgeons to look interior parts of the organ. The technique is used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purpose. To perform endoscopy a specialized instrument is used named as endoscope. Various types of endoscopes and adoption of endoscope depends upon the affected body organ, for instance, bronchoscopes are used for lungs related problem, arthroscopes are preferred for problems associated with joints, and many others. Other instruments required during an endoscopic procedure includes biopsy forceps, cytology brush, flexible forceps, trocar sleeves, etc. For therapeutic purpose, the endoscopes are either attached or passed through surgical instruments to perform particular surgery. Endoscopic surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery in which an endoscope is inserted in the body through small incisions to examine the internal organs.
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancing endoscopy technology, and increasing funding and reimbursement towards screening and treatment with endoscopic techniques are promoting the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. Additionally, increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgery is also creating a huge scope for the growth of market.
The global Endoscopy Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Endoscopy Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Endoscopy Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Olympus
Karl Storz
Stryker
Hoya
Fujifilm
Richard Wolf
Medtronic
Conmed
Smith & Nephew
Arthrex
B. Braun Melsungen
Henke-Sass
XION Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flexible Endoscopes
Rigid Endoscopes
Segment by Application
Hospital & Clinic
ASCs
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Endoscopy Device Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Endoscopy Device Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Endoscopy Device Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Endoscopy Device Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Endoscopy Device Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Endoscopy Device Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Endoscopy Device Business
Chapter Eight: Endoscopy Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Endoscopy Device Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
