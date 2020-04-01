Endoscopy Devices Market | Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Endoscopy Devices Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

An endoscopy (looking inside) is used in medicine to look inside the body.[1] The endoscopy procedure uses an endoscope to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

There are many types of endoscopes. Depending on the site in the body and type of procedure an endoscopy may be performed either by a doctor or a surgeon. A patient may be fully conscious or anaesthetised during the procedure.

The classification of Endoscopy Device includes Flexible Endoscopes and Rigid Endoscopes, and the proportion of Rigid Endoscopes in 2017 is about 64%.

Endoscopy Device is widely used in Hospital and Clinic, ASCs and other field. The most proportion of Endoscopy Device is used in Hospital and Clinic, and the revenue in 2017 is 70%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The global Endoscopy Devices market is valued at 5740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9050 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Endoscopy Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Endoscopy Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Olympus

Karl Storz

Stryker

Hoya

Fujifilm

Richard Wolf

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith and Nephew

Arthrex

Braun Melsungen

Henke-Sass

XION Medical

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopes

Segment by Application

Hospital and Clinic

ASCs

Others

