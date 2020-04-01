Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market to Reach $3,614.4 Million by 2025

The Europe industrial plugs & sockets market was valued at $2,463.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $3,614.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. The Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the strengthening European economy, adoption of industrial automations, and enhanced safety features such as reliable, secure, and safe power connections.

Industrial plugs & sockets are devices, which facilitate a secure electrical connection between an equipment and the power source. They prevent accidental or deliberate mismatching of plugs. These industrial plugs & sockets avoid electrical connections that are not compatible in terms of current, polarity, voltage frequency, and type of use.

The market is majorly driven by growth of the industrial sector in the emerging economies and rise in manufacturing activities. In addition, increasing need to establish secured connections between high voltage and high current electrical circuits in industries drives the growth of the industrial plugs & sockets market in Europe. Moreover, there is increase in demand for dust-proof & splash-proof plugs & sockets due to increased awareness and government regulations about safer work environment. However, downshift in the overall production rate across various industry verticals restrains the market growth. For instance, mining and metal companies in Europe are in recovery mode due to sluggish prices of minerals, increased imposition of environmental regulations, and development of renewable energy sources.

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5090

The major players operating in the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market are Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, PC Electric GmbH, Bals Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Scame Group, Palazzoli Group, Marechal Electric Group, Schneider Electric S.E., ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Legrand SA, KATKO, and Lovato Electric S.p.A. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Analyst Review:

Industrial plugs & sockets are utilized for establishing a secured connection between machines and equipment, which work on different frequencies and voltages with a compatible power source. They are designed as a system to meet standards for safety and reliability. These plugs & sockets prevent exposure to bare energized contacts and reduce the risk of users accidentally touching the energized conductors. Moreover, features such as large connection area, superior conductivity, and compact design fuel the growth of the industrial plugs & sockets market.

Europe has been anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of adoption of industrial plugs & sockets. Massive industrialization and growing trend of automation in industries in Europe drive the industrial plugs & sockets market. The scope of this report includes the analysis of various countries namely, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Baltics, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Balkans, Greece, Albania, and Turkey.

The industrial plugs & sockets market is powered by various factors such as surge in industrial production, ongoing trend of automation in Europe, and rise in awareness among manufacturers & government to create a safer workplace. However, downshift in the overall production rate across various industry verticals restrains the market growth. Moreover, rapid development of automotive sector in Europe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market in the upcoming years.

Buy this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/344773