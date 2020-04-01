EVENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Event Management Services market for 2018-2023.

Event Management Services is the application of project management to the creation and development of large scale events

With the increasing globalization there will be a surge in the demand of event management services with companies opting for different companies offering them a myriad of services.

Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The region was the early adopter of event management as a service and the expected increase in the adoption of cloud-based event management services by enterprises and government organizations will fuel the growth of the market in the Americas in the next few years.

APAC is one of the fastest growing regions and has a favorable market for event management and service vendors. The region has a broad customer base across industries, and thus needs brand marketing activities to reach out to potential customers.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Event Management Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Event Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Festivals

Conferences

Formal Parties

Concerts

Conventions

Segmentation by application:

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Individual Users

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Lanyon

Cvent

Etouches

Eventbrite

Eventzilla

Regpack

XING Events

Bizzabo

CadmiumCD

Certain

Dean Evans and Associates

Profit Systems

iRez Systems

KweekWeek

Lyyti

Member Solutions

PlanetReg

Planning Pod

RegPoint Solutions

ReServe Interactive

Ungerboeck Systems International

SFX Entertainment

The Conference People

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Event Management Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Event Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Event Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Event Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

