FACE COLOR COSMETICS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
Face color cosmetics are used for enhancing the look of face by smoothening the skin texture and modulating the color of skin.
The key drivers of this market include women in workforce, growing fashion and film industry growth in retail segment and changing lifestyle worldwide.
There is a significant increase in the usage of face color cosmetics products by all age-group and segments.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Face Color Cosmetics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Face Color Cosmetics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Blusher
Foundation
Concealers
Segmentation by application:
Online
Beauty Salons
Specialty Stores
Direct Selling
Departmental Stores
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
L’Oreal’s
MAC cosmetics
CoverGirl
Flori Roberts
Shiseido Company
Sephora
Revlon
Avon
Lancôme
Esteé Lauder
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Face Color Cosmetics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Face Color Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Face Color Cosmetics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Face Color Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Face Color Cosmetics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Face Color Cosmetics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Blusher
2.2.2 Foundation
2.2.3 Face Powder
2.2.4 Concealers
2.3 Face Color Cosmetics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Face Color Cosmetics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Online
2.4.2 Beauty Salons
2.4.3 Specialty Stores
2.4.4 Direct Selling
2.4.5 Departmental Stores
2.5 Face Color Cosmetics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Face Color Cosmetics by Players
3.1 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Face Color Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Face Color Cosmetics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 L’Oreal’s
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.1.3 L’Oreal’s Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 L’Oreal’s News
11.2 MAC cosmetics
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.2.3 MAC cosmetics Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 MAC cosmetics News
11.3 CoverGirl
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.3.3 CoverGirl Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 CoverGirl News
11.4 Flori Roberts
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.4.3 Flori Roberts Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Flori Roberts News
11.5 Shiseido Company
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.5.3 Shiseido Company Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Shiseido Company News
11.6 Sephora
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.6.3 Sephora Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Sephora News
11.7 Revlon
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.7.3 Revlon Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Revlon News
11.8 Avon
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.8.3 Avon Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Avon News
11.9 Lancôme
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Face Color Cosmetics Product Offered
11.9.3 Lancôme Face Color Cosmetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Lancôme News
……Continued
