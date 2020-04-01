Fire Blanket Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Fire Blanket Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Fire Blanket Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fire Blanket Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A fire blanket is a safety device designed to extinguish incipient (starting) fires. It consists of a sheet of fire retardant material which is placed over a fire in order to smother it. A fire blanket consists of a piece of fire-resistant fabric (usually woven glass fibre) that can be used to smother a small fire or wrap around a person whose clothing is alight.

The fire blanket is not concentrated, the production of top fifteen manufacturers account about 35% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe, In United States, like Kidde Safety, are the leading manufacture in this area. As to Europe, Tyco International becomes the leader of domestic manufactures.

Europe is the largest consumer of fire blanket. In 2015, the consumption of fire blanket is about 24565 K Units in Europe; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 34%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of fire blanket in the Asia region.

The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lays in that the main fire blanket manufactures primarily serves domestic required.

Global Fire Blanket market size will increase to 320 Million US$ by 2025, from 230 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Blanket.

This report researches the worldwide Fire Blanket market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fire Blanket breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tyco International

Kidde Safety

Honeywell Safety

ULINE

Hollinsend Fire Safety

Junkin Safety

Triangle Fire

Water Jel

Oberon

Acmetex

JACTONE

Safelincs

Acme United Corporation

KLEVERS-Italian

Yaoxing

Fire Blanket Breakdown Data by Type

Fiberglass Fire Blanket

Asbestos Fire Blanket

Cotton Fire Blanket

Others

Fire Blanket Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Use

Public Places

Home

Others

Fire Blanket Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fire Blanket Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Fire Blanket Manufacturers

Fire Blanket Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fire Blanket Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

