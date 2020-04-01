Fitness Equipment Market Size Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2025
The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on type, user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and others. Cardiovascular training equipment is expected to dominate the market, in terms of value, throughout the forecast period on account of its greater penetration in the developed markets such as, the U.S. and Europe and the relatively higher prices over strength equipment. Users for fitness equipment are home consumer, health clubs/gym, and other commercial users. Other commercial users are further classified into hotels, corporate offices, hospital & medical centers, and public institutions. The health club/gym segment is expected to lead the market throughout the analysis period owing to the significant rise in the number of health clubs and memberships.
Fitness equipment comprise any type of machine or monitoring device that is required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. In addition, physical exercise is advised during certain medical treatments. There is an increase in demand for fitness equipment due to growth in health awareness. The most commonly used fitness equipment include treadmill, elliptical, stationary bicycle, weightlifting machine & strength building machine, and others.
Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2802054/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL
Prevalence of obesity and growth in health consciousness have increased the adoption of fitness equipment. Furthermore, rise in the number of gym memberships, in-home equipment sales, growth in urban population, and certain government initiatives fuel the adoption of fitness equipment. One of the factors that could limits the growth opportunity is the high price of the fitness equipment. However, improvement in lifestyle, increase in youth population, and rise in per-capita income in developing countries are anticipated to ensure the overall market growth.
Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA ‐ Brazil, and rest of Latin America). North America continues to be the market leader throughout the analysis period of 2017‐2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand and a larger youth population base in the region. Australia had 3,351 health clubs with total number of memberships in the range of 3.4‐3.5 million in 2014. High prevalence of sports culture, increase in health consciousness, and rise in expenditure on fitness are the factors expected to propel the growth of the fitness equipment market in the country.
Request for a Discount of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2802054/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report offers detailed analyses based on market intelligence with respect to type, user, and region to enable stakeholders to take precise investment decisions.
Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all key intermediaries in the market, which would help the stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies.
Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the influence of suppliers & buyers, and describes the competitive scenario of the market to facilitate efficient business planning.
The analysis of most significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities help to understand the overall fitness equipment market dynamics.
Fitness Equipment Key Market Segments:
- The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on type, user, and region.
By Type
- Cardiovascular Training Equipment
- Strength Training Equipment
- Other Equipment
By User
- Home Consumer
- Health Clubs/Gym
- Other Commercial User
- Hotel
- Corporate Office
- Hospitals & Medical Center
- Public Institution (School, University, and Others)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Portugal
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- Korea
- China
- India
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Australia
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Key Players
- Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.
- Brunswick Corporation
- Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.
- Technogym S.p.A.
- Amer Sports Corporation
- Nautilus, Inc.
- Core Health and Fitness LLC.
- True Fitness Technology, Inc.
- Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd.
- Torque Fitness LLC.
- Exigo
- Kettler (GB) Limited
- Matrix Fitness
- Octane Fitness
Table of content:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Report description
1.2 Key benefit
1.3 Key market segment
1.4 Research methodology
1.4.1 Secondary research
1.4.2 Primary research
1.4.3 Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 CXO prospective
2.2 Market beyond: what to expect by 2025
2.2.1 Moderate growth scenario
2.2.2 Rapid growth scenario
2.2.3 Diminishing growth scenario
CHAPTER 5: FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY USER
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Home consumer
5.2.1. Market size and forecast
5.2.2. Market analysis by country
5.3. Health Clubs/Gyms
5.3.1. Market size and forecast
5.3.2. Market analysis by country
5.4. Other commercial users
5.4.1. Market size and forecast
5.4.2. Market analysis by country
5.4.3. Hotels
5.4.4. Corporate offices
5.4.5. Hospitals & Medical Centers
5.4.6. Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)
Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2802054/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL
About Us:
Industry executives tend to keep a tab on their business competitors. This keeps them updated on strategic business activities and investment trends. Company profiles are crucial to participating players of interconnected verticals.
Contact Us:
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,
OR 97220 United States
call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575
call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452
email [email protected]