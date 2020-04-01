Focused Ion Beam Market Size Expected to Reach USD 378 Mn Growth, Business Development, Technologies Advancement and Future Outlook to 2025

Global Focused Ion Beam Market is about 330 million USD in 2017, increased from 264 Million USD in 2013, with a CAGR of 5.74%. In the future, we predict that this market revenue will continue to increase. By 2024, global revenue will be 378 Million USD.

Focused ion beam, also known as FIB, is a technique used particularly in the semiconductor industry, Deposition and increasingly in the biological field for site-specific analysis, deposition, and ablation of materials.

Operating amid the relatively high level of competition, companies are more focused on product innovation and development and technological advancements to fortify their footing in the market. An instance is the introduction of a new generation focused ion beam scanning electron microscope by Zeiss in March 2017.

The global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Focused Ion Beam (FIB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi High-Technologies

FEI

Carl Zeiss

JEOL

TESCAN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Focused Ion Beam Market Segment by Type

FIB

FIB-SEM

Focused Ion Beam Market Segment by Application

Etching

Imaging

Deposition

Others

