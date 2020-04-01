Frozen Food Packaging Market Overview by Growing Demands 2019 to 2023

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market – Segmented by Type of Food Product (Frozen Specialties, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat and Sea Food, Frozen Desserts & Ice Creams, Baked Goods), Type of Packaging (Bags, Boxes, Tubs & Cups, Trays, Wrappers, Pouches) and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The growing consumer demand for value for money is influencing the growth of frozen food packaging market. The quality and shelf life of a product is of prime importance when it comes to a buying decision. The packaging market for frozen food is performing better as compared to that of chilled and dried food. The advantage of frozen, over chilled food is, it’s significantly longer shelf life. Food, if preserved at freezing temperatures, can avoid contamination due to microbes (yeast, mold, and bacteria), as these microbes become inactive. Freezing food can prevent the growth of microorganisms, food spoilage, and foodborne illness. Asia-Pacific holds the major market for frozen food packaging compared to other regions. Urbanization, increasing economic standards, and disposable income are driving the Asia-Pacific market. The presence of fast developing populous countries, like China and India, are further boosting this market.

The frozen food packaging market was valued at USD 37.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 50.67 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Major Players: AEP INDUSTRIES, AMPAC PACKAGING, BEMIS COMPANY, BERRY PLASTICS, CARTER HOLT HARVEY, PACTIV CORPORATION, WESTROCK, REYNOLDS PACKAGING GROUP, ASSOCIATED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES, AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION, AND CASCADES INCORPORATED, among others..

The Frozen Food Packaging are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Frozen Food Packaging have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Frozen Food Packaging market growth over the projected period.

Growing Number of Organized Retail Stores is Driving the Market:

The retail industry has been witnessing tremendous growth in the last few decades. Organized retail stores are the primary distribution channels for frozen food all over the globe. These stores are always part of large retail chains, that have a huge presence in the global market. Majority consumers of frozen food products prefer large retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Hence, for manufacturers, these stand as the key distribution channels.

Key Developments

January 2018: WestRock, one of the leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions acquired Plymouth Packaging, a corrugated packaging firm. This acquisition is expected to expand WestRocks business into corrugated packaging market.

� January 2017: Berry Plastics acquired AEP Industries Inc., this provides the company with opportunities to expand its product offerings and production capacity.

Bags Packaging Type has the Major Share in the Market:

Bags are one of the most widely used forms of packaging, as it consumes less raw materials as compared to pouches and trays. Plastic and paper are the major materials used in manufacturing bags. Various factors, such as changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization in developing countries, especially the growing middle-income population, are increasing the demand for bags for frozen food.

