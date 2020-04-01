Frozen Vegetables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Global Frozen Vegetables Industry

In this report, the global Frozen Vegetables market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Frozen Vegetables market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ardo Group

Birds Eye Foods

Bonduelle

ConAgra Foods

Lamb Weston

Findus Sweden

Geest Limited

Gelagri Bretagne

Green Giant

H.J. Heinz

Hajdufreeze

McCain Foods

NG Fung Hong

Pinguin

Simplot Australia Pty

Simplot Food

Unilever

Unifrost

Vivartia

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Frozen Vegetables in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Frozen Potatoes

Frozen Broccoli

Frozen Apricot

Frozen Corn

Frozen Spinach

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Frozen Vegetables for each application, including

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Vegetable Market

Other

