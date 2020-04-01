Future of Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Compressed Natural Gas Market (by source (non-associated gas, associated gas and unconventional methods), application (light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Compressed Natural Gas. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Compressed Natural Gas cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Compressed Natural Gas growth factors.

The forecast Compressed Natural Gas Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Compressed Natural Gas on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global compressed natural gas market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Compressed natural gas is a fuel that can be used in place of gasoline (petrol), diesel fuel and propane/LPG. It is safer than other fuels in the event of a spill because natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. Compressed natural gas (CNG) is the cleanest burning transportation fuel on the market today. CNG burns cleaner than petroleum-based products because of its lower carbon content. CNG produces the fewest emissions of all other fuels and contains significantly less pollutants than gasoline. Compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel storage tanks are stronger and safer than gasoline or diesel tanks reducing the possibility of accidental release.

The increasing use of natural gas in the automotive industry is the major factor driving the growth of the compressed natural gas market. CNG can be used in the traditional internal combustion engines that have been originally designed for gasoline and diesel that is anticipated to fuel the growth of the compressed natural gas market. In addition, increasing demand for hybrid vehicle and stringent regulation on the use of commercial passenger vehicles fitted with CNG as this cause low carbon emission is boosting the growth of the compressed natural gas market. However, lack of infrastructure and high installation cost for storage are the factors likely to hamper the growth of the compressed natural gas market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing research and development investment on dual fuel technology by the leading automobile manufacturers are anticipated to open several doors of opportunity foe the key players in the compressed natural gas market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of compressed natural gas as transit buses and delivery & garbage truck fleets prefer CNG to fossil fuel. Europe emerged as the second largest compressed natural gas market. Further, favorable government initiatives such as subsidies especially in key consuming economies such as China, and India are promoting the use of CNG due to its low greenhouse gases emission properties, which in turn is projected to fuel the demand for the CNG over the forecast period. On the other hand, Increasing exploration and production of conventional natural gas reserves especially in Middle East & Africa are anticipated to fuel the demand for compressed natural gas market.

Market Segmentation by Source and Application

The report on global compressed natural gas market covers segments such as source and application. On the basis of source, the global compressed natural gas market is categorized into non-associated gas, associated gas, and unconventional methods. On the basis of application, the global compressed natural gas market is categorized into light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global compressed natural gas market such as, J-W Power Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, National Iranian Gas Company, Trillium CNG, ANGI Energy Systems Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., GNVert, Luxfer Group and Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc.

