Gastrointestinal Electrocardiograph Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2015 to 2021

Gastrointestinal system is made up of gastrointestinal tract and accessory organs. Gastrointestinal system is a long hollow tube that extends from your oral cavity where food enters the body, via the oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and finally to the anus where undigested food is expelled. The accessory organs include salivary glands, pancreas, gall bladder and liver. These organs help to secrete enzymes into the digestive tract. The main function of gastrointestinal tract is to process nutrients and energy from food and fluids that is ingested. Mobility and functional gastrointestinal disorders are most common gastrointestinal disorders in the population. Gastrointestinal mobility is the movement of the digestive system and the transit of the content within it. Esophageal disorders, gastro-duodenal disorders, bowel disorder and abdominal pain are some of the gastrointestinal diseases. These diseases are caused due to eating low fiber diet, stress, lack of exercise and change in routine.

Some of the symptoms of gastrointestinal disorder are pain, heart burn, bloating, abdominal distension, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and constipation. It is difficult to differentiate the symptoms of angina pectoris and gastro-esophageal problems. Diseases related to cardiac and gastrointestinal diseases are complex. The gastro-esophageal disease associated with cardiac complications result in secondary cardiac arrhythmias and pericarditis. Some of the patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease such as ulcerative colitis than Crohn’s disease suffer from collapse due to arrhythmias, complete heart block and Wenckebach atrioventricular block. Gastrointestinal bleeding is one of the symptoms of the disease which causes gastrointestinal bleeding such as peptic ulcers, hemorrhoids, ulcerative colitis, colonic polyps and Crohn’s disease. Some of the signs of gastrointestinal bleeding are blood in vomiting, dark blood mixed with stool, vomit like coffee grounds and tarry stool. Gastrointestinal electrocardiograph helps in detection of upper gastrointestinal bleeding. The treatment of gastrointestinal diseases includes medication and lifestyle changes.

North America dominates the global market for gastrointestinal electrocardiograph due to large number of aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing gastrointestinal electrocardiograph markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, increase in healthcare expenditure and rising government funding.

In recent times there is increased use of gastrointestinal electrocardiograph due to increasing gastrointestinal disorders. Increasing prevalence of geriatric population, change in lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market. However, lack of reimbursement and economic slowdown are the major factors restraining the growth for global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market.

Technological advancement in gastrointestinal electrocardiograph would develop opportunity for the global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market. However, completion among players would pose challenge for the global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market. The trend for the global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market is electrocardiograph management system. Some of the major companies operating in the global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market are GE Healthcare, Royal Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Compumed, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Schiller AG, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. and Mortara Instrument Inc.