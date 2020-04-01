GDPR Assessment Tools Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Overview

The Europe General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) assessment tools market is anticipated to gain momentum in its growth with increase in the number of service providers. Privacy of personal data in the region could be largely assessed on the basis of GDPR since it is gradually gaining popularity as a reliability standard among consumers. Businesses have been using the assessment tools to achieve 100% GDPR compliance. As a result, the region is expected to witness high demand in the market during the course of the forecast period 2018-2028. Need for GDPR assessment tools is anticipated to see a rise with increasing use of internet raising the risk of personal data attacks.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3753

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Trends and Opportunities

An aggressive rise in the growth of the Europe GDPR assessment tools market could be testified in the coming years with increasing regulation of data processing apropos of an organization, a company, or an individual. The expansion of the market could further gain support from mandates on GDPR compliance for both EU and non-EU organizations managing clients or operating in Europe. One of the important growth factors of the market could be rising personal data privacy concerns and incidence of cybercrimes, which have increased the need for GDPR implementation. Organizations usually face high penalties for not complying with GDPR.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Market Potential

Players are envisaged to take advantage of the growing demand for GDPR assessment tools in digital and social media marketing, where marketers are required to manage data while adhering to GDPR. Rising automation in digital and social media marketing could fuel this demand in the foreseeable future.

If only slightly, Facebook has recently suffered a tangible impact of the Europe GDPR as it is said to have lost almost one million monthly active users. However, this may not be a trend, and even be a modest dip considering the protracted effects of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Nevertheless, the social media company may have to walk a fine line because Europeans are usually more sensitive about internet privacy issues.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3753

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Regional Outlook

German companies have been focusing on obtaining intelligence on customer data location, which could prove to be crucial when a customer asks for the deletion of their data. As a significant GDPR prerequisite and top priority of most organizations, understanding data controllers and processors could be a leading factor augmenting the demand for GDPR assessment tools. The Europe market for GDPR assessment tools is prophesied to gain impetus with demand growing on the back of increasing concerns related to data uploaded on social media sites such as Facebook.

Close to 50% of all organizations in Europe are not yet GDPR-compliant. This could intensify the demand for GDPR assessment tools because of the extensive steps and complexity involved in the compliance process. Non-GDPR-compliant organizations are under some pressure to avoid penalties and maintain their market reputation while achieving absolute data control. In this regard, it could be said that the growth of the Europe GDPR assessment tools market may receive a strong push in the near future.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Companies Mentioned

The Europe GDPR assessment tools market marks the presence of leading players such as Commvault Systems Inc., Softcat Plc, Mimecast Services limited, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/gdpr-assessment-tools-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050

Email: [email protected]