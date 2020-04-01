Global Activated Carbon Market to Reach around US$ 6.0 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Activated Carbon Market – Snapshot

Activated carbon is a carbonaceous, extremely porous adsorptive medium with a complex structure composed primarily of carbon atoms. Atoms are linked together by random cross-linkages in an activated carbon. Various raw materials such as coconut shell, wood, and coal are used in the manufacture of activated carbon. It can also be manufactured using less conventional raw materials such as peat, olive stones, fruit pits, petroleum pitch, synthetic polymers, waste cellulose materials, and scrap tires. Activated carbon can be manufactured using one of the two methods: steam activation process and chemical activation process. Of these, steam activation is widely used for the production of activated carbon.

Activated carbon can be produced in different forms such as powder, granular, extruded, and others (including honeycombs and fibers). More than 40% of activated carbon is produced in the granular form across the globe. The adsorptive capacity of granular activated carbon makes it ideal for removal of a variety of contaminants from water, air, liquids, and gases. Granular activated carbon can also be reactivated with thermal oxidation. It can be used multiple times for the same application. Powdered activated carbon is also produced in large quantities globally. More than 35% of activated carbon is produced in the powder form across the globe. Powdered activated carbon is primarily used in water & wastewater treatment application due to its porous structure. It is ideal for removal of contaminants from the water.

Activated carbon is employed extensively in various applications in different sectors. More than 35% of activated carbon produced globally is used for water & wastewater treatment. Activated carbon is employed in water treatment due to various uses such as improvement of taste and odor and reduction of chlorine and catalytic growth. In water & wastewater treatment application, it is used primarily in municipal water treatment, environmental water treatment, and wastewater management in residential water purification. Activated carbon is also employed in the treatment of gases and chemicals. It is made from coal or coconut shell and is designed to perform as adsorbent to remove smaller ranges of particle size. Thus, it is widely used in gas and chemicals. Around 30% of activated carbon produced globally is used in the air & gas treatment application. Activated carbon is employed in industrial air treatment in order to capture toxic air pollutants such as primary volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from petroleum plants, manufacturing operations, and chemical processing plants. Activated carbon is also employed in food & beverages, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, automotive, and others (including personal care and gold metal catalyst).

