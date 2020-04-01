Global Agricultural Drones Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Agricultural Drones Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Agricultural Drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agricultural Drones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Farmers are increasing implementing this technology, in farming, to gain better productivity and efficiently use water, land, and fertilizers. Furthermore, the technological, including sensors, better materials, and imaging capabilities, are also expected to fuel the agricultural sector.

The worldwide market for Agricultural Drones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2023, from 990 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Trimble Navigation Ltd

DJI

PrecisionHawk

Parrot SA

3DR

AeroVironment, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agricultural Drones market.

Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Drones Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agricultural Drones, with sales, revenue, and price of Agricultural Drones, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agricultural Drones, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Agricultural Drones market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Drones sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Agricultural Drones Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Agricultural Drones Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Agricultural Drones by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Agricultural Drones by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Agricultural Drones by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Agricultural Drones Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Agricultural Drones Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Agricultural Drones Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

