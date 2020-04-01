Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

AR and VR Smart Glasses mean Augment Reality (AR) Smart Glasses and Virtual Reality (VR) Smart Glasses.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the AR and VR Smart Glasses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global AR and VR smart glasses market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. AR and VR are considered to be the next big computing platforms. Increasing demand for AR and VR smart glasses across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

The worldwide market for AR and VR Smart Glasses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Osterhout Design Group (U.S.)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Royole Corporation (U.S.)

Optinvent (France)

MicroOLED (France)

Ricoh (Japan)

Kopin Corporation (U.S.)

Imprint Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

FlexEl, LLC. (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Razer Inc. (U.S.)

Avegant (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Oculus VR (U.S.)

Vuzix (U.S.)

Jenax (South Korea)

Atheer (U.S.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Phone Smart Glasses

Integrated Smart Glasses

External Smart Glasses

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gaming

Education

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Others

