Global AR Gaming Market 2019 Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2023

Mobile device manufacturers recently started integrating AR technology into their devices to offer an enhanced user experience and boost their value proportion. Combine this with the integration of powerful processors and 3D cameras, today’s smartphones are becoming an ideal platform for AR gaming.

This report studies the AR Gaming Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AR Gaming market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of geography, EMEA led the global AR gaming market during 2016. However, as per the market research report, the Americas is predicted to lead the global AR gaming market during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in number of software applications for mobile devices and presence of leading vendors and AR game developers in Europe drive the market’s growth in EMEA. Furthermore, the increased adoption of the AR gaming market in the Americas propels the market’s growth in the future.

The global AR Gaming market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AR Gaming. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Catchoom

Infinity Augmented Reality

Qualcomm Technologies

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Total Immersion

VividWorks

Wikitude

Zappar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Devices

HMDs

Smart Glasses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Innovators

Early Adopters

Early Majority

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global AR Gaming Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global AR Gaming Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America AR Gaming by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe AR Gaming by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific AR Gaming by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America AR Gaming by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa AR Gaming by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global AR Gaming Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global AR Gaming Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: AR Gaming Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

