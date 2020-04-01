Global Aromatherapy Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Aromatherapy is a part of alternative medicine where natural oils extracted from flowers, bark, stems, leaves, roots or other parts of a plant are used to achieve psychological and physical well-being. The market encompasses essential oils and diffusers to cure pain, improve sleep quality, reduce stress, overcome symptoms of depression, relieve sore joints and even reduce the effects of cancer thereby restoring overall physical, mental and emotional well-being. Aromatherapy uses essential oils extracted from plants for healing. The essential oils are either massaged or inhaled for therapeutic benefits such as alternative treatment for infections, stress, and other health problems.

The analysts forecast the global aromatherapy market to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aromatherapy market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aromatherapy services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Aromatherapy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• artnaturals

• dōTERRA

• Edens Garden

• Rocky Mountain Oils

• Young Living

Other prominent vendors

• Biolandes

• Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients

• Healing Solutions

• Majestic Pure

• Moksha Lifestyle Products

• Mountain Rose Herbs

• New Directions Aromatics

• Radha Beauty

• OM SHE

Market driver

• Increasing use of aromatherapy at home

Market challenge

• Side effects related to aromatherapy

Market trend

• Increasing disposable income

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

