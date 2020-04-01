Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market 2019 by Production Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the engineering and deployment of machines to enable them to perform tasks with intelligence similar to humans.

AI chipset is likely to gain traction with the amalgamation of various technologies such as deep learning, robotics, digital personal assistance, querying, natural language processing, and context-aware processing to develop an AI-featured product. In the near future, AI is expected to have a crucial impact on multiple end-use applications such as driverless cars, healthcare diagnostics, and physical assistance in elder care.

Download PDF Sample of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/121242

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The AI systems consist of software and also require high-end hardware functionality to support calculations. Therefore, market participants are working on building custom chips, designed to support AI development. Therefore, market participants are working on building custom chips, designed to support AI development.

The worldwide market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Browse the Complete Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.)

FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.)

General Vision, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)

Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cerebras Systems (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Advanced Micro Devices (U.S.)

Apple Inc (U.S.)

Numenta, Inc. (U.S.)

Sentient Technologies (U.S.)

Google Inc (U.S.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Deep Learning

Neural networks

Natural language processing

Others

Place Purchase Order for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/121242

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Security systems

Automobile

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market.

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset, with sales, revenue, and price of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Picture

Table Product Specifications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Types in 2017

Table Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Deep Learning Picture

Figure Neural networks Picture

Figure Natural language processing Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Robotics Picture

Figure Consumer Electronics Picture

Figure Security systems Picture

Figure Automobile Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

About Us:

ARCognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/