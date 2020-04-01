Global Consumer Drone Market: 2019 Industry Demand Analysis, Trends, Technology Reviews, Services and Growth Assessments 2025
A consumer drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle designed for the mass market.North America is expected to grow rapidly in consumer drone market over the forecast period.
The global Consumer Drone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Consumer Drone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Drone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DJI
Parrot
3D Robotics
SkyTech
Walkera
WL Toys
Syms Toys
Hubsan
JJRC
Cheerson
Eachine
Blade/Horizon Hobby
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Multi-Rotor Drones
Nano Drones
Fixed-Wing Drones
Hybrid Drones
Segment by Application
Prosumer
Toy/Hobbyist
Photogrammetry
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Consumer Drone Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Consumer Drone Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Consumer Drone Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Consumer Drone Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Consumer Drone Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Consumer Drone Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Drone Business
Chapter Eight: Consumer Drone Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Consumer Drone Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
