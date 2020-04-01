GLOBAL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (CDN) MARKET 2017 SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2022

This report studies the global Content Distribution Network (CDN) market, analyzes and researches the Content Distribution Network (CDN) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Akamai

Google

Level 3 Communications

Limelight Networks

AWS

Internap

Verizon Communications

CDNetworks

Stackpath

Tata Communications

Cedexis

Imperva Incapsula

Fastly, Inc.

Cloudflare

Cachefly

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN

Market segment by Application, Content Distribution Network (CDN) can be split into

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

Retail and eCommerce

Education

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Content Distribution Network (CDN)

1.1 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Overview

1.1.1 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market by Type

1.3.1 Standard/Non-Video CDN

1.3.2 Video CDN

1.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Media and Entertainment

1.4.3 Gaming

1.4.4 Retail and eCommerce

1.4.5 Education

1.4.6 Government and Defense

1.4.7 Healthcare

1.4.8 Others

2 Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Akamai

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Google

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Level 3 Communications

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Limelight Networks

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 AWS

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Internap

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Verizon Communications

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 CDNetworks

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Stackpath

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Tata Communications

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Cedexis

3.12 Imperva Incapsula

3.13 Fastly, Inc.

3.14 Cloudflare

3.15 Cachefly

4 Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Content Distribution Network (CDN) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Content Distribution Network (CDN)

5 United States Content Distribution Network (CDN) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Content Distribution Network (CDN) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

..…..Continued

