GLOBAL DIRECTIONAL DRILLING SERVICES MARKET 2019 SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, TYPE, APPLICATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Directional Drilling Services Market:

Executive Summary

Directional drilling is the practice of controlling the trajectory and deviation of the well during drilling operations, along a planned path to explore the oil from a targeted position in the typical geologic structural oilfields.

In terms of services, MWD & survey hold the largest market share in the directional drilling services market. In terms of applications, the market is dominated by onshore applications but offshore applications are expected to gain traction as well in the foreseeable future.

In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International PLC.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

GE Oil & Gas

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Gyrodata Incorporated

Scientific Drilling International

Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Logging While Drilling (LWD)

Measurement While Drilling (MWD) & survey

Rotary Steerable System (RSS)

Motors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Directional Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Directional Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Logging While Drilling (LWD)

1.4.3 Measurement While Drilling (MWD) & survey

1.4.4 Rotary Steerable System (RSS)

1.4.5 Motors

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Directional Drilling Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Directional Drilling Services Market Size

2.2 Directional Drilling Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Directional Drilling Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Directional Drilling Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Directional Drilling Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Directional Drilling Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Directional Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Directional Drilling Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Directional Drilling Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Directional Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Directional Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Directional Drilling Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Directional Drilling Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Directional Drilling Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Directional Drilling Services Market Size by Application

…

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665427-global-directional-drilling-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

