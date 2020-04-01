Global Dust Suppression Market to Impel Due To Rapid Growth in Building and Construction Industry | TMR

Dust Suppression Control Market – Snapshot

Dust suppression control can be defined as the process of limiting dust emission from construction sites, unpaved roads, mining operations, and production sites where earthmoving is involved. The dust suppression control market encompasses products that are used to treat unpaved surfaces or stockpiles in order to restrict the amount of dust emissions in the air. These products include chemicals such as calcium chlorite, magnesium chlorite, lignosulfonates, and polymer emulsion.

Growth in Building & Construction Industry to Drive Dust Suppression Control Market

Dust suppression control enhances the properties of concrete admixtures. Dust suppression control chemicals used at construction sites help reduce fugitive dust particles in the air. This results in better site visibility and better health of employees and people living in surrounding areas. The global construction industry is expanding at a significant pace. This is anticipated to increase dust emissions. In turn, this is projected to drive the demand for dust suppression control chemicals such as magnesium chloride, calcium chloride, lignosulfonates, polymer emulsion, and petroleum resins in the next few years. Additionally, rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China and India is likely to drive the overall construction output in these countries in the near future. This is anticipated to boost the dust suppression control market in China and India during the forecast period. Thus, demand for dust suppression control is estimated to rise in the near future.

Dust suppression control plays a vital role in reducing air pollution by binding fugitive dust particles to the road’s surface. Dust suppression control chemicals help improve the overall site safety and visibility, and also help limit air pollution from fugitive dust emissions. Environmental protection associations across the globe have enacted stringent rules and regulations against fugitive dust emissions across different industries. These associations include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Lack of awareness about dust control products in developing countries such as South Africa, India, and Mexico is one of the major restraints of the dust suppression control market. These countries still use water as a dust suppression method, or they do not treat unpaved roads. This creates significant amount of fugitive dust emission in these countries, resulting in air pollution. For instance, many cities in India violate dust emission standards set by regulatory bodies due to the lack of awareness about dust suppression control methods and techniques.

Demand for Wet Type Dust Control Chemicals to Increase in the Near Future

Wet type dust control is a widely used dust suppression method. In this type of dust suppression, a solution is applied on dust-prone surfaces. This solution binds dust particles to the surface and reduces dust emission. In terms of value, the wet type dust control segment accounted for significant share of the global dust suppression control market in 2017 due to the superior cost-to-performance ratio offered by the these products.