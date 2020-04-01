Global Fish Oil Market 2014 Import Export Consumption Analysis, Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin 2020

Fish oil market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. China is the biggest fish oil consumer in the world and this is mainly due to the highest concentration of aquaculture industry in this region. On the other hand, rising concern for chronic disease leads to the adoption of omega 3 fish oil in countries like Japan, U.S., Denmark and Belgium.

Fish oil is derived from the tissue of oily fish species and contains a high percentage of long chain omega 3 fatty acids, such as EPA and DHA, which are essential nutrients for both humans and animals. Fish oil is largely used as a feed ingredient in numerous animal and human nutritional applications, which include aquaculture feed, animal nutrition & pet feed, pharmaceuticals, supplements & functional food. Fish oil is the prime ingredient in aqua feed and growth of the global aquaculture industry, subsequently results in the growth of the fish oil market. Moreover, the rising concern of chronic diseases among consumers results in the increasing awareness for omega 3 fish oil intake in various health supplements and functional food. Government impositions that limit the fishing quota cause a demand supply gap, which largely affects the growth of the fish oil industry. An increase in fish oil production from by products and fostering prospects with third party suppliers, could alternatively help in mitigating this threat and in minimizing the demand supply gap.

To provide a thorough understanding of the market scenario, the global fish oil market is segmented based on species, application and geography. This report highlights the major fish oil species, which include Anchovy, Mackerel, Sardines, Cod, Herring, and Menhaden amongst others. Most of the fish oil producer in the global market is derived from anchovies. Based on application, the global fish oil market is segmented into aquaculture, animal nutrition & pet feed, pharmaceutical, supplements & functional food and others.

The leading companies in the fish oil market are largely focusing on acquisition and product diversification to maintain their competitiveness in the global market. For instance, Omega Protein Corporation, recently acquired Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., a leading supplier of plant and marine based specialty oils and essential fatty acids in the food and nutraceutical industries. This acquisition enables Omega Protein Corporation to diversify its fish oil offerings in the human nutrition product segments and enhance its customer reach.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies operating in the global market. The report highlights the key strategies of top market players such as TASA, Omega Protein Corporation, Copeinca AS, Corpesca SA, FMC Corporation, TripleNine, Pesquera Diamante S.A, Marvesa Holding N.V., Pesquera Exalmar, FF Skagen A/S and Colpex international.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fish oil market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Drivers and restraints are evaluated to highlight the top factors responsible for market growth. Various segments are carefully evaluated to gauge the market potential

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders in the market

Country analysis provides a thorough understanding about the consumption of fish oil in major regions

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

MARKET BY SOURCE SPECIES

Anchovy

Mackerel

Sardines

Cod

Herring

Menhaden

Others

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Aquaculture Salmon & Trout Marine fish Crustaceans Tilapias Eles Cyprinids Others

Animal Nutrition & Pet food

Pharmaceuticals

Supplements & Functional food

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Denmark Norway Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia Vietnam Indonesia Rest of Asia

LAMEA Peru Chile Rest of LAMEA



