Global Folding Furniture Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture.

China constituted largest market share in terms of revenue in the overall foldable furniture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth in China and India is supplemented by rapid urbanization and need for efficient use of the available space.

The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture, sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 35% of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future.

The folding furniture market is very fragmentation market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. With increased focus on urbanization, the folding furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years

The global Folding Furniture market is valued at 9060 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 14300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Folding Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Folding Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Folding Furniture in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Folding Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Folding Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ikea

Leggett & Platt

Dorel Industries

Hussey Seating

Lifetime Products

La-Z-Boy

KI

Haworth

Quanyou

Meco Corporation

BBMG Tiantan Furniture

Flexsteel Industries

RUKU Klappmöbel

Maxchief Europe

Sauder Woodworking

Qumei

Market size by Product

Chairs

Tables

Sofas

Beds

Other

Market size by End User

Residential

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Folding Furniture market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Folding Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Folding Furniture companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Folding Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Folding Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Folding Furniture market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Folding Furniture Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Folding Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Chairs

1.4.3 Tables

1.4.4 Sofas

1.4.5 Beds

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Folding Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Folding Furniture Market Size

2.1.1 Global Folding Furniture Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Folding Furniture Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Folding Furniture Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Folding Furniture Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Folding Furniture Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Folding Furniture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Folding Furniture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Folding Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Folding Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Folding Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Folding Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Folding Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Folding Furniture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Folding Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Folding Furniture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Folding Furniture Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Folding Furniture Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Folding Furniture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Folding Furniture Revenue by Product

4.3 Folding Furniture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Folding Furniture Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

