Global HDI PCB Market Expected to Reach $22,258.8 Million by 2025

the global HDI PCBs market was valued at $9,491.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,258.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, in terms of revenue, consumer electronics segment dominated the global HDI PCB market in the end-user category. By application, the smartphone & tablet segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The key players are adopting new techniques to provide advanced technologies to the customers.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. While, in North America, the US dominates the current market.

The factors such as miniaturization of size and lower weight, high efficiency, and growing sales of consumer electronics are expected to drive the global HDI PCB market. However, high construction cost impedes the growth of the global market. In the near future, increasing utilization of HDI technology in automobiles is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global HDI PCB market.

