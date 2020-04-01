Global Homogenizers Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2024

Our latest research report entitled Homogenizers Market (by product type (single stage pump, multi stage pump, axial, mixed flow pumps, submersible pumps, seal-less, circulator pump), end-user (industrial, agricultural, domestic)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Homogenizers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Homogenizers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Homogenizers growth factors.

The forecast Homogenizers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Homogenizers on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global homogenizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Homogenizers are industrial or laboratory equipment’s that are used for the homogenization of various types of materials including tissue, plant, soil, food and many others. Homogenizers helps to micronize the particles of the fluid and obtain a homogenous & stable emulsion of the product. Industrial and laboratory high-pressure homogenizers are positive displacement pumps equipped with the compression block and the homogenizing valve that helps to process a wide range of application. Homogenizers also enhance the organoleptic characteristics and the stability of the product.

Homogenizers are used in diverse end-use industries such as food & dairy, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal, chemical processing and many others. The growth in these industries is likely to drive the homogenizers market. Among these end-use industries, there is a considerable demand of homogenizers from food & diary industry, as food & diary manufacturers are incorporating homogenization techniques in their product manufacturing process as it offers several advantages such as the introduction of new categories of product and better use of existing products. It also helps in reducing the microbiological activity and increases the shelf life of a product.

Also, shift from traditional homogenizing equipment’s to automated homogenizing equipment, particularly in developing countries to fuel growth in homogenizers market. However, the high cost of homogenizing equipment is anticipated to obstruct the growth of the homogenizer market. Furthermore, rising disposable income among the middle-class population to generate opportunity for the retail food market that would further increase the requirement for homogenizer products

On the basis of technology type, pressure homogenizer’s type is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024. Pressure homogenizers are widely used for emulsifying food & diary and pharmaceutical products. The growing pharmaceutical and food & dairy industry is likely to augment growth in the pressure homogenizer’s products. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use industries, food & dairy industry is expected to have the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to showcase its dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing consumption of food products and changing consumer lifestyle.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The emerging economies such as India and China is expected to contribute heavily for the growth of the homogenizers market in the Asia Pacific region owing to growing adoption towards packaged foods, rising disposable income and increased spending behavior.

Market Segmentation by Technology Type, Function Type, Valve Type, and End-User

The report on global homogenizers market covers segments such as technology type, function type, valve type, and end-user. On the basis of technology type, the global homogenizers market is categorized into ultrasonic homogenizer, pressure homogenizer, a mechanical homogenizer, and bead mill homogenizer. On the basis of function type, the global homogenizers market is categorized into manual and automated. On the basis of valve type, the global homogenizers market is categorized into single valve assembly and dual valve assembly. On the basis of End-User, the global homogenizers market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, food & dairy, chemical processing, biotechnology, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global homogenizers market such as Krones AG, GEA Group, Sonic Corporation, Avestin Inc., SPX Corporation, Bertoli s.r.l, BANDELIN, PHD Technology International LLC, Ekato Holding GmbH, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Milkotek-Hommak and BOS Homogenizers B.V.

