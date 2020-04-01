Global Inflight Entertainment System Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2016 – 2026

Global Inflight Entertainment System Market: Introduction

The growing demand for inflight customer experience coupled with the resent technology advancement has opened up the demand for global inflight entertainment system as a commercial business opportunity. Inflight entertainment system are introduced to enhance customer comfortless and experience. Inflight entertainment systems include inflight connectivity, email, social media, on demand video & audio, on-line commerce, games, stored web content, and information services. Inflight entertainment systems includes various technologies, such as internet & network technology, content management, gaming, displays, wireless, satellite, smart card, and battery.

Global Inflight Entertainment System Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for internet connectivity, intense competition among airline service providers, growing demand for choice of entertainment and introduction to advanced technologies for in-flight entertainment, are identified as the key growth factors driving the growth of global inflight entertainment system market. Major investments in international aviation infrastructure development, increasing demand for air travel, growing no of business travelers, are further accelerates the growth of inflight entertainment system market globally. Continuous focus to include value-added features to travelers by major players, increasing content service providers, and development of new antenna technologies and the launch of high throughput satellites are also expected to fuel the growth of global inflight entertainment system market. However, high investments and long payback period and continuous changing technologies and unstable economic conditions are some of the factors restraining the growth of global inflight entertainment system market during the forecast period.

Global Inflight Entertainment System Market: Segmentation

Global inflight entertainment system market is segmented on the basis of component, fitting type and region. On the basis of component, the global inflight entertainment system market can be segmented into hardware, connectivity and content. On the basis of fitting type, the global inflight entertainment system market can be segmented into line fit and retro fit. Regionally, the global inflight entertainment system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Inflight Entertainment System Market: Regional Outlook

The global inflight entertainment system market is witnessing significant growth in all major regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing region for the global inflight entertainment system market during the forecast period, due increasing population, economic growth and growing number of airlines. However, the North America region is expected to dominate the global inflight entertainment system market during the forecast period.

Global Inflight Entertainment System Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global inflight entertainment system market, include Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Lufthansa, Thales Group, ViaSat Inc., Gogo LLC., Global Eagle Entertainment and Zodiac Aerospace. Furthermore. Collaborating with other players in the inflight entertainment system market is the strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge. For instance, in January 2016, Panasonic Avionics Corporation partnered with iPass Inc., with the objective to provide Wi-Fi connectivity to its customers