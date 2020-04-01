Global Interior Design Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2025: By Leading key Players: Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs, Stantec etc…
Interior Design Market is driven by rising demand for consumer durable. In Worldwide, The Interior Design Market Research report identifies the size in for the year 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists.
In 2018, The Global Interior Design Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Interior Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Interior Design development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Gensler
- Gold Mantis
- HOK
- HBA
- Perkins+Will
- Jacobs
- Stantec
- IA Interior Architects
- Callison
- Nelson
- Leo A Daly
- SOM
- HKS
- DB & B
- Cannon Design
- NBBJ
- Perkins Eastman
- CCD
- AECOM Technology
- Wilson Associates
- M Moser Associates
- SmithGroupJJR
- Areen Design Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Newly Decorated
- Repeated Decorated
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Interior Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Interior Design development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Interior Design are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
