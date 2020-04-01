Global IOT Sensors 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024
A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.
North America is the largest consumption country of IoT Sensors, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.95% in 2017.
The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 34.35% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the IOT Sensors market will register a 22.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 32900 million by 2024, from US$ 9560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IOT Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IOT Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the IOT Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Pressure Sensor
Environmental Sensor
Optical Sensor
Chemical Sensor
Motion Sensor
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Smart Home & Wearables
Smart Energy
Smart Security
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bosch
Honeywell
NXP
Infineon
Analog Devices
Panasonic
InvenSense
TI
Silicon Laboratories
ABB
STM
TE Connectivity
Huagong Tech
Sensirion
Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments
Vishay
Hanwei Electronics
Semtech
Omron
