Global IOT Sensors 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.

North America is the largest consumption country of IoT Sensors, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.95% in 2017.

The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 34.35% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the IOT Sensors market will register a 22.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 32900 million by 2024, from US$ 9560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IOT Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IOT Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the IOT Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748810-global-iot-sensors-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748810-global-iot-sensors-market-growth-2019-2024

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global IOT Sensors Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Bosch

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.1.3 Bosch IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Bosch News

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.2.3 Honeywell IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Honeywell News

12.3 NXP

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.3.3 NXP IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 NXP News

12.4 Infineon

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.4.3 Infineon IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Infineon News

12.5 Analog Devices

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.5.3 Analog Devices IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Analog Devices News

12.6 Panasonic

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.6.3 Panasonic IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Panasonic News

12.7 InvenSense

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.7.3 InvenSense IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 InvenSense News

12.8 TI

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.8.3 TI IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 TI News

12.9 Silicon Laboratories

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.9.3 Silicon Laboratories IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Silicon Laboratories News

12.10 ABB

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 IOT Sensors Product Offered

12.10.3 ABB IOT Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 ABB News

12.11 STM

12.12 TE Connectivity

12.13 Huagong Tech

12.14 Sensirion

12.15 Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

12.16 Vishay

12.17 Hanwei Electronics

12.18 Semtech

12.19 Omron

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748810-global-iot-sensors-market-growth-2019-2024

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-iot-sensors-2019-market-share-trends-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2024/485512

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 485512