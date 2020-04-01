GLOBAL LOAN SERVICING 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024
Summary
Loan servicing is the process by which a company (mortgage bank, servicing firm, etc.) collects interest, principal, and escrow payments from a borrower.
One of the major drivers for this market is need to comply with multiple regulations.
In 2018, the global Loan Servicing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Loan Servicing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Loan Servicing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FICS
Fiserv
Mortgage Builder
Nortridge Software
Shaw Systems Associates
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional Loans
Conforming Loans
FHA Loans
Private Money Loans
Hard Money Loans
Market segment by Application, split into
Homeowner
Local Bank
Company
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Loan Servicing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Loan Servicing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Loan Servicing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Conventional Loans
1.4.3 Conforming Loans
1.4.4 FHA Loans
1.4.5 Private Money Loans
1.4.6 Hard Money Loans
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Loan Servicing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Homeowner
1.5.3 Local Bank
1.5.4 Company
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Loan Servicing Market Size
2.2 Loan Servicing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Loan Servicing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Loan Servicing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FICS
12.1.1 FICS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Loan Servicing Introduction
12.1.4 FICS Revenue in Loan Servicing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 FICS Recent Development
12.2 Fiserv
12.2.1 Fiserv Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Loan Servicing Introduction
12.2.4 Fiserv Revenue in Loan Servicing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Fiserv Recent Development
12.3 Mortgage Builder
12.3.1 Mortgage Builder Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Loan Servicing Introduction
12.3.4 Mortgage Builder Revenue in Loan Servicing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Mortgage Builder Recent Development
12.4 Nortridge Software
12.4.1 Nortridge Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Loan Servicing Introduction
12.4.4 Nortridge Software Revenue in Loan Servicing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nortridge Software Recent Development
12.5 Shaw Systems Associates
12.5.1 Shaw Systems Associates Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Loan Servicing Introduction
12.5.4 Shaw Systems Associates Revenue in Loan Servicing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Shaw Systems Associates Recent Development
