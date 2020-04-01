Global Remote Sensing Technologies Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Remote sensing is the science of obtaining information about objects or areas from a distance, typically from aircraft or satellites. The industry’s global network of precisely calibrated instruments mounted on airborne, aquatic, space-based and terrestrial platforms capture infinitesimally small amounts of energy. This energy provides information for applications from predicting harvests to protecting wildlife and preventing pandemics.
In 2018, the global Remote Sensing Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Remote Sensing Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Sensing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thales Group
Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc.
Raytheon Co.
DigitalGlobe
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Planet Labs Inc.
Remote Sensing Solutions Inc.
Leica Geosystems Holdings AG
Mitsubishi
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Ball Aerospace
Antrix Corp
General Dynamics Corp.
ITT Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airborne Platforms
Aquatic Platforms
Space-based Platforms
Terrestrial Platforms
Mobile Terrestrial Platforms
Earthscope
Market segment by Application, split into
Climate Research
Disaster Management
Energy
Forestry
Hydrology
Infrastructure
Oceanography
Security
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remote Sensing Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remote Sensing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
