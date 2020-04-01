Global Smart Retail Market 2018 Key Players: Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon.
Smart Retail Market:
Executive Summary
Global Smart Retail Market to reach USD 59.01 billion by 2025.
Global Smart Retail Market valued approximately USD 8.57 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.91% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily attributed to prominent new technologies generates new incomes for retailers, growing espousal of smartphones, diminishing costs of electronics components, rising demands for the better shopping experience and customer services. Smart retail is a term that is used to describe a set of smart technologies which are intended to give the consumer a safer, faster, greater, and smarter experience when shopping.
The regional analysis of Global Smart Retail Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, North America region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Intelligent System
Smart Cart
Interactive Kiosk
Intelligent Vending Machine
AR/VR
Robotics
Visual Marketing
Smart Payment System
Analytics
Smart Label
Others
By Regions:
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp., Verifone Holdings, Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.
Target Audience of the Smart Retail Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
