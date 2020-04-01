Global Subsea Pumps Market Report: Market Segments, Size, Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Subsea Pumps Market (by application (subsea boosting, subsea separation, subsea injection, subsea gas compression), type (helico-axial, centrifugal, twin screw, hybrid, counter-axial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Subsea Pumps. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Subsea Pumps cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Subsea Pumps growth factors.

The forecast Subsea Pumps Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Subsea Pumps on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global subsea pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Subsea pumping is one of the most mature solutions for increasing oil recovery from subsea tiebacks. In boosting applications, seabed pumps improve production economics by reducing backpressure on the reservoir that increases flow rates, and total recoverable reserves. In other applications where there is low reservoir drive, single-phase pumps can be used to inject into the reservoir to increase reservoir pressure and sweep hydrocarbons from the formation, rising recovery and enabling increased production rates. Subsea multiphase pumps improve production economics by reducing back pressure on the reservoir that increases flow rates and total recoverable reserves.

Increasing energy demand has resulted in high offshore production investment along with maturing onshore oilfields, which in turn, are the major factors driving the growth of the subsea pumps market. In addition, a decline of shallow and onshore gas reserves are forcing the companies to increase their focus on deep-water reserves thus enhancing the market growth. Owing to the handling of produced water in proximity to the production site, the operation cost and time are reduced this in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the subsea pumps market. On the other hand, strict government laws on oil explorations hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing requirement of fuel the production of the already present brownfield oil and gas projects are positively influencing the growth of the market. On the other hand, offshore Greenfield will also contribute; it’s positively influenced for the market development. Moreover, the developments in subsea technologies ensure top abilities and huge economic benefits, thus the oil and gas reserves and the newly discovered oilfields are gaining several opportunities for the key players in the subsea pumps market over the years to come. Among the geographies, Americas dominated the subsea pumps market. Moreover, Latin America is anticipated to witness the largest share owing to the significant development observed in subsea exploration and production activities and due to increasing offshore exploration along the Gulf of Mexico. Hence, this region is anticipated to remain the dominant region over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing oil production in Eastern Europe particularly in Russia is expected to drive the European market. In order to meet this energy demand, the exploration & production activity, including offshore is expected to increase in China, which in turn is expected to drive the market for subsea pumps in the Asia Pacific regions.

Market Segmentation by Application and Type

The report on global subsea pumps market covers segments such as, application and type. On the basis of application the global subsea pumps market is categorized into subsea boosting, subsea separation, subsea injection and subsea gas compression. On the basis of type the global subsea pumps market is categorized into helico-axial, centrifugal, twin screw, hybrid, counter-axial and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global subsea pumps market such as, Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes A GE Co, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International PLC, National-Oilwell Varco Inc., Oceaneering International, TechnipFMC PLC, Kerui Group Co. Ltd and Rongsheng Machinery Manufacture Ltd.

