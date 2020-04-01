Global Twist Tube Market increasing demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Forecast 2027

The Report Twist Tube Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Twist tube packaging is used for products that need to be sold in small sizes. Twist tubes offer packaging solution to consumer products sold in cosmetic industry, personal care industry, consumer goods industry and pharmaceutical industry. Twist tube is used for packaging of soft-solids products such as lip balm, glue, lipstick, etc. Twist tube is characterized by cylindrical structure at one end for an opening to expose the product through protrusion, and the other end is the rotating part of the packaging. Twist tube allows frequent product usage in efficient and smaller quantity. The metal packaging of the twist tube especially in the cosmetic industry is very useful to attract customers while communicating the higher brand value of the product. Twist tube has enabled manufacturers to manufacture products in small sizes such as lip balm, glue sticks, eye liners that cannot be sold in large sizes.

Twist Tube Market: Market Dynamics

The demand of the twist tube market is related to the increase penetration of the cosmetics industry. The cosmetics industry is estimated to be of about US$ 30 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The concern of the manufacturers for maintaining hygiene and safety is pushing the demand for the twist tube market.

The ability of the rigid packaging to protect the soft solid products against the physical hazards is one of the key factor supporting the growth of twist tube packaging market. In the backdrop of increase in consumption of cosmetics products, as people are more conscious about their image in public, the demand for twist tube market is expected to move vertically upward. The increased application of twist tube in adhesives and chemicals is driving the demand for twist tube market. Another factor driving demand for twist tube market is the ease of usability and storage of the product with twist tube packaging. However, implementation of the stringent policies against the increased use of plastic may hamper the twist tube market. Volatility in raw material prices in the developing region can resist the growth of the twist tube market. Not being a reusable type of packaging twist tube market may not grow rapidly. Innovation in packaging design, the function can provide significant growth opportunities for twisted tube market over the forecast period. Improved properties like barrier protection, light weight, and improved environmental footprint can also provide new opportunities in the twist tube market.

Twist Tube Market: Market Segmentation

Twist tube market is segmented by the type of material used, by the end use and by application.

Based on the type of material used, twist tube market is segmented into:

Aluminum

Plastic

HDPE

PET

Based on the end use, twist tube market is segmented into:

Glue-sticks

Eye liner

Inhalers

Lipsticks

Others

Based on the application type, twist tube market is segmented into:

Cosmetic industry

Personal care industry

Consumer goods industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Twist Tube Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global twist tube market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period in twist tube market attributing to the factors such as proliferating industrialization and rapid urbanization. North America is also expected to display growth in twist tube market owing to the high penetration of the cosmetic products in the region. The demand for twist tube market in Eastern and Western Europe is expected to remain moderate while MEA region is expected to have sluggish growth rate as compared to other regions owing to the less penetration of the cosmetics products.

Twist Tube Market: Key Players:

Some key players of twist tube market are Essel Propack Limited, Aluminum Lipstick Case, Mordor Intelligence, SelectPackaging Ltd, and The Packaging Company.

