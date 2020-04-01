Global Vision Care Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025
The global vision care market includes product offerings used to correct vision. These products are used to correct any errors in the human eye.
Growing prevalence of electronic screens in day-to-day lives represents the key factor driving the global vision care market. Increased use of laptops, PCs, tablets, mobile phones, and other devices along with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets have led to the development of vision related problems such as myopia, astigmatism, hyperopia, retinal tears, macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, etc.
This report focuses on Vision Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vision Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Vision Care Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Essilor
- Johnson and Johnson
- Novartis
- The Cooper Companies
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- ZEISS
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Glass lens
- Contact lens
- IOLs
- Contact lens solution
- Others
The worldwide market for Vision Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Vision Care in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Drugstores
- Hospitals
- Optical Shops
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
